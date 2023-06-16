Military expert Litovkin: it is unlikely that Swedish Jas fighters will end up in Ukraine

Swedish Jas 39 Gripen fighters may be in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but not on the territory of Ukraine. Airplanes need not only a runway, but also a special infrastructure that the country cannot provide at the moment. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by a retired colonel, military observer Viktor Litovkin.

“Jas 39 Gripen is a single-engine Swedish light class fighter, it is slightly worse than the F-16 fighters. There is nothing special about it. In particular, it is in many ways inferior to the Russian Su-30 and Su-35,” Litovkin said.

The difficulty in handling Swedish fighters, according to a military expert, lies in the fact that it is not enough to teach pilots to take off, land and pilot. Teaching them to fight in the air is much more difficult, it takes at least a year. In addition, fighter jets require a special infrastructure that Ukraine cannot provide within the ongoing hostilities.

“We need a large complex of various structures. But, if Ukraine places them on its territory, Russia will destroy the airfield with missiles. If on the territory of Poland or Romania, it is not a fact that Russia will not strike there either, because this will mean the direct participation of countries in the conflict. So everyone is ready to teach Ukrainians to fly, but no one can answer the question of where the fighters will be deployed, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier it was reported that Sweden, within the framework of the 12th package of military assistance to Ukraine, will train Ukrainian pilots to fly Swedish Jas 39 Gripen fighters. The decision was made against the backdrop of numerous requests from the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the provision of fighter jets to strengthen the aviation corps of the Ukrainian air defense systems.