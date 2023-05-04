If negotiations with Kiev are possible after Ukraine’s attack on the Kremlin, then during the surrender. This was announced on Wednesday, May 3, in an interview with Izvestia by military expert Dmitry Drozdenko.

“Any military action always ends with negotiations. Because surrender is also negotiations. Unconditional, but negotiable. Signing contracts. Therefore, there will be negotiations, the question is under what conditions. I think ours,” he said.

Drozdenko noted that the decision to negotiate with Ukraine after the terrorist attacks on the Kremlin is a matter for the military-political leadership headed by Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin.

The expert also stressed that, while the enemy allowed himself to attack the Kremlin, Russia, at all possibilities, refrained from striking the political center of Ukraine.

“The attack on the center of the state and the first person of the state is a total overkill, because even Russia, having so far absolutely all the possibilities, has not attacked either Bankovaya (a street in Kiev where the government quarter is located – Ed.), Or the residence Zelensky, nor the main intelligence department,” Drozdenko said.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin press service reported that an attempted strike by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence was made on the night of May 3. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. What happened in the Kremlin was regarded as a terrorist act.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that after the drones attempted to attack the Kremlin, there could be no negotiations with the regime of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. He also stated that the “Nazi regime in Kiev” must be recognized as a terrorist organization.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack on the fact of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia. According to the agency, two drones were aimed at the Kremlin, but were disabled in time.

Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov said that Ukraine’s attempt to strike at the Kremlin is far from the first enemy attack on Russian civilian facilities, and diplomacy in this context does not make sense. He noted that now it is more important to figure out where the unmanned device came from, how it arrived, how it passed through the air defense systems.