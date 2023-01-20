A new package of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States will not change the situation at the front. The main goal of Washington is not the victory of Kyiv in the conflict, but the ruin of Russia. On January 20, military observer Viktor Litovkin told Izvestia about this.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced a new $2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine. It was noted that the new package would include NASAMS air defense missile system munitions, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Avenger air defense systems, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

“The task of supplying weapons is not to change the situation, but to extend the special operation, to force the Russian Federation to spend economic, financial resources, and human potential. The task is to make sure that Ukraine does not win, although they talk about it at every turn. It is clear that it is impossible to defeat a nuclear state. The goal is to delay the operation so that it ruins the Russian Federation, ”the expert said.

Litovkin added that all arms supplies to Kyiv from the West follow the formula “feed the dog so that it doesn’t die, but barks loudly.”

Also on that day, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that NATO arms supplies to Kyiv would not help change the course of the conflict. He noted that weapons provide maximum performance only if their users are fully trained and experienced. In addition, even with qualified operators and crews, vehicles must be supplied with sufficient fuel and ammunition, regularly maintained and professionally used, Davis stressed.

A member of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Russia (D-RU), MEP from Croatia Ivan Vilibor Sincic also told Izvestia that the weapons sent by Western countries to Ukraine are unlikely to affect the situation at the front. According to him, NATO does not care much about the lives of Ukrainians, so the supply of weapons will continue to prolong the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

