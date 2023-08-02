Klintsevich: Poland accuses Belarus to strengthen troops on the border

Poland needs justification for deploying and strengthening its armed forces on the border with Belarus, said Andrei Klintsevich, head of the Russian Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts. Writes about it RIA News.

He commented on Warsaw’s accusations against Minsk that Belarusian helicopters violated the country’s airspace. According to him, Poland seeks to restore the historical borders of the Commonwealth, which includes Western Ukraine and Western Belarus.

“Any disproportionate withdrawal of armed forces deployed in a combat position on the border is always an escalation, a possible invasion, any country will react to such a step, and Poland is looking for an excuse why it is doing this,” the military expert explained. He pointed out that Warsaw had long since taken a course towards militarization.

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that two Belarusian helicopters violated the country’s airspace. The Belarusian Defense Ministry rejected Poland’s accusations of border violations by helicopters.