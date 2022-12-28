Home page politics

Bedrettin Bölükbasi

In the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine needs Western help. Military expert Gressel thinks Europe’s policy is too hesitant. The news ticker.

Munich – In order to be able to defend itself against the Russian attack, Ukraine is dependent on the support of the West. But which weapons should be supplied and in what quantity, what sanctions should be imposed and where should the limit be set? These are hotly debated questions – military expert Gustav Gressel now criticizes the answers of the European governments in an interview with the magazine star sharp.

Europe aid to Ukraine too hesitant? – Military expert Gressel criticizes “pants shit”

“The problem is that in Europe we mostly have to deal with slobs in the political leadership ranks who, due to the nuclear disparity, don’t dare to jump over the slightest hurdle alone,” said the expert, who focuses on Eastern Europe and Russia. So, eventually, the US would have to “go and take them by the hand and escort them, like little children do.”

The federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also came under Gressel’s sights. “The Chancellor’s carousel of excuses still has plenty of ammunition,” he said, referring to Germany’s refusal to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In addition to the SPD, the excuses would also be fueled by “party-loyal bloggers and trolls”.

In addition, according to Gressel, Germany must stop sending only signals of de-escalation and renewed economic cooperation to the Kremlin. He emphasized in an interview with star: “For all his madness, Putin is good at reading the mood among the leaders he faces and talks to on the phone.”

Ukraine News: Traffic light debates tank delivery – Strack-Zimmermann attacks the Chancellery

The supply of Leopard tanks is also the subject of heated debates within the traffic light coalition. Recently, the FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann accused the chancellor’s office of adopting Russian representations when justifying the blockade of combat and infantry fighting vehicle deliveries to Ukraine.

“Obviously the Russian narrative works and is preventing some in the Chancellery from giving Ukraine the urgently needed tanks,” said the chair of the defense committee of the editorial network Germany (RND). “Anyone who fantasizes about the concern that a red line would be crossed towards Russia is telling the story of the aggressor, not that of the victims,” ​​reprimanded the FDP politician. (bb/dpa)