The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was active in Ukraine even before 2014, and most likely supported the situation on the Maidan. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with Izvestia on February 26 by military expert, political scientist, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen.

“The situation on Maidan was exaggerated and, I think, supported by the CIA. So they have been working in Ukraine for a long time. <…> I am sure that the CIA was actually in Ukraine for quite a long time at different levels of presence, but they became even more active, I would say, after the Maidan and the conflict in Donbass. Their activity has probably increased significantly,” he said.

At the same time, the military expert was not surprised by the information that the American intelligence agency had a secret facility on the territory of Ukraine, which was used to obtain targeted information, for various preparations, penetration and interception of communications.

“Ukraine has always been viewed as a strategic entity, although in itself it has no strategic significance for the United States. They look at it as a thorn or as a mechanism to contain and weaken Russia, as a turning point in this region,” Rasmussen explained.

According to him, this is why the United States has always been interested in infiltrating Ukraine, disrupting the political structure there and “using it as a battering ram against Russia.” As a result, all this is happening now, the political scientist summarized.

Earlier, on February 25, The New York Times also reported that over the past eight years, a network of secret military bases has been built in Ukraine along the border with Russia with funds from the US CIA. According to the publication’s interlocutors, the CIA also helped Kyiv train a new generation of Ukrainian spies who operated in Russia and throughout Europe.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on this, noted that the CIA and other intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain were working long before 2022 to place their “strong points” in Ukraine and train spies for Kiev, and Russia has always talked about this.

Late last year, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, said that Kyiv intends to strengthen intelligence operations and carry out strikes deep into Russian territories in 2024.

Earlier, on December 19, 2023, the FSB of the Russian Federation announced that the agency is actively identifying Ukrainian saboteurs and agents in Russia. Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov noted the high activity of agents and saboteurs in connection with the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

At the end of October, The Washington Post wrote that Ukrainian agents, together with the US Central Intelligence Agency are waging a shadow war against Russia. The publication's interlocutors said that the CIA has spent tens of millions of dollars on training Ukrainian spies and saboteurs since 2015. The US also provided Ukraine with the latest surveillance equipment.