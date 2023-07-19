The decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the fact that the country will now be able to assign officer ranks without higher military education speaks of devastating losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Military expert and volunteer Yevgeny Norin expressed this opinion on Wednesday, July 19.

He stressed that this only happens when officers are sorely lacking.

According to Norin, today’s Ukraine has already passed the peak of deployment – the most massive mobilization was carried out there in 2022.

“If this decree is signed now, then this can only mean one thing – Ukraine is suffering very high losses, including very high losses in officers. And by the way, this suggests that the losses of the Ukrainian army as a whole are simply devastating,” the expert summed up in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

The day before, Zelensky signed a law allowing for an officer’s rank without a special higher education. It can be assigned to military personnel with six months of combat experience, writes Pravda.Ru.

The order will be valid only under martial law. Subsequently, officers who have received a rank by experience will have to undergo a “military training course in a direction corresponding to the profile of service activity.”

The document also notes that during martial law, officers aged 20 to 40 years can be accepted into service.

Earlier, on June 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expanded the list of persons subject to mobilization. In accordance with the innovations, people whose wife, husband or parents have the first or second disability groups will be able to mobilize, if they still have able-bodied relatives who can support them.

On March 9, 2022, the Ukrainian leader signed a law on tougher punishment up to life imprisonment for treason, looting, sabotage. Prior to this, the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on treason provided for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 12 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

