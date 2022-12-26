The fight against Ukrainian aviation is important primarily because of the prospect of using high-precision weapons, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“Despite the attempts to use planes and helicopters, which are still ongoing, since the summer, Ukrainian aviation with its unguided weapons has not achieved anything to change the course of battles directly on the front line. They are afraid to cross the front line. But after adapting the HARM anti-radar missiles to the MiG-29 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they regularly “keep our anti-aircraft missile systems in good shape, trying to attack them,” he said.

The expert stressed that the new US aid package for the first time indicates JDAM kits that will allow the use of conventional bombs as precision weapons.

“Perhaps they will also be adapted for use by Soviet aircraft. Then the Ukrainian Air Force will receive a powerful new weapon. Of course, their use will be even more risky than HARM, because aviation will have to come closer to the front line, but this cannot be calmed down, ”Shurygin added.

Now we need to destroy as many Ukrainian aircraft as possible in the air and on the ground, the expert concluded.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Closed skies: Ukrainian air forces lose aircraft in Donbass