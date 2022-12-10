Military analyst Shurygin: APU is attacked in different sectors of the front in search of vulnerabilities

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin in an interview with Izvestia explained the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in different sectors of the front by the fact that they continue to look for vulnerabilities in the defense of the Russian army.

The analyst recalled that on December 7, it became known about the launch by the Ukrainian military of its combat automated control system (ACS). “Numerous attacks on different sectors of the front, although they cost the Ukrainian forces dearly, they see the point in them,” Shurygin said.

He explained that the results of such attacks are analyzed: the number of forces, the speed of reaction of the Russian military and other parameters are taken into account. Thus, military Big Data is being developed, which should show the most vulnerable points.

Shurygin urged not to treat these attacks as madness. He suggested that, most likely, it was about finding some kind of algorithm that would allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out a productive offensive.

Earlier, military expert Boris Rozhin explained the increase in the intensity of APU strikes on settlements in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In his opinion, the attacks are designed to sow panic, cultivate discontent among the inhabitants, and also force the Russian command to redistribute forces.