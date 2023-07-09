Military expert Prokhvatilov explained the arson of relay cabinets by the destruction of infrastructure

Expert of the Academy of Military Sciences Vladimir Prokhvatilov explained the arson of relay cabinets by Ukrainian saboteurs. His words transmits radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to the expert, saboteurs set fire to relay cabinets to destroy Russian infrastructure at the lowest cost. “The same sense as the fact that the Russian army disables the energy system of Ukraine. Relay cabinets are the same, there is a substation. As well as a demoralizing effect on the population. That is, this is a real sabotage, ”he said.

Prokhvatilov expressed the opinion that sabotage is common during armed conflicts. “They don’t have as many resources as Russia. Naturally, they are trying, they want to disable the infrastructure of the enemy, their enemy. For them, Russia is an enemy,” he explained. The expert also called for the creation of territorial defense units in all regions of the country.

At the Balakirevo railway station in the Vladimir region on the night of July 8, two relay and battery cabinets caught fire. Because of this, trains were delayed by 10-30 minutes. Prior to this, sabotage was also committed in the Moscow region.