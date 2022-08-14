Military expert Leonkov said that the experience of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria is not suitable for a special operation

Military expert of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine Alexei Leonkov compared the experience of the Russian army in Syria and Ukraine in an interview with the publication “Ukraine.ru”.

“It is clear that the Syrian experience is important. But the fact is that the campaign in Ukraine has a number of features that are not suitable for Syria,” Leonkov said. So, he recalled that in Syria, Russian aircraft worked from a height of six kilometers. “The pilots effectively processed targets that were in full view in desert conditions. And in Ukraine there is a lot of “greenery”, where the enemy camouflages objects well, and this presents a certain kind of difficulty, ”the expert said.

Leonkov added that what worked in Syria does not always work in Ukraine. Therefore, Russia has to develop new tactics and methods.

Earlier, the deputy head of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, said that the allied forces had changed the tactics of the special operation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Now they cut the forces of the Ukrainian troops and create small boilers for them.