Leonkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing from 1,600 to 2,500 people daily along the entire front line

Military expert Alexey Leonkov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffer huge losses on a daily basis. His assessment is cited by RIA News.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian army loses from 1,600 to 2,500 people per day along the entire line of combat contact. The reserves that are being recruited are not able to make up for these losses, Leonkov added.

The training period for mobilized soldiers has also been reduced from one or two months to three weeks. There are cases when they are sent to the front after only three days of training, the expert cites data. “So they give up – they have no other chance to survive,” the agency’s interlocutor believes.

