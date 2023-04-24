Russia should take the US refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists very seriously, for example, by passing a law on Russophobia. On Sunday, April 23, military expert Igor Nikulin told Izvestia.

“I think that a law on Russophobia should be adopted. We have article 282, where we need to add only one word to it – “incitement of hatred towards the Russian people.” And after that, Russophobia will turn from a mental disorder into a criminally punishable act, ”Nikulin commented on the situation.

The military expert also stressed that if Russia reacts seriously to the provocation, it will be able to bring such discord into the countries of the collective West, which they “have not had in the last 50 years.”

“They consider all calls for International Law as a sign of weakness, for them it is a voice crying in the wilderness,” he summed up.

Earlier, on April 23, the American side refused to issue visas to journalists from the Russian Federation. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. She added that the US Embassy in Russia is working to resolve this situation. According to Zakharova, “manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists is evident.”

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian side “will not forget, will not forgive” the US refusal to issue visas to journalists from the Russian Federation. According to the minister, by denying entry to Russian media representatives, the United States showed what their claims to protect freedom of speech are worth. At the same time, he pointed out that this unfriendly action on the part of Washington would not go unnoticed by Moscow.

The statement of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, published on the same day, said that all the formalities and deadlines for applying for visas for journalists from Russia, including the presence of UN accreditation, were observed. The United States violated its obligations by not issuing them visas.