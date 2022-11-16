Military expert Shurygin called missile strikes on Ukraine a demonstration of competent tactics

The November 15 missile strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure demonstrate smart military tactics and will soon become routine combat operations. About this in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets declared military expert and publicist Vladislav Shurygin.

According to the specialist, rocket attacks are not connected with political motives or social problems, but are cyclical processes. Shurygin explained that a series of attacks is usually followed by additional reconnaissance to look for targets that still need to be destroyed. Depending on the different nuances, this takes from one to two weeks.

After a series of strikes, additional reconnaissance of targets usually follows, then finding out which targets were finally destroyed, which the enemy can try to restore and, accordingly, which still need to be destroyed. Vladislav Shurygin military expert

Shurygin explained that at a time when the enemy brings equipment there to restore the destroyed infrastructure and starts working, the facility becomes doubly vulnerable.

He emphasized that massive strikes are needed to make it difficult to transfer troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the delivery of Western equipment and ammunition closer to the front line.

The most powerful missile strike since the beginning of the NWO

According to the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, the latest shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities has become the most powerful since the beginning of the Russian special military operation (SVO).

This is the most massive shelling of the power system since the beginning of the special operation German Galushchenko Minister of Energy of Ukraine

The minister explained that both generation facilities and the power transmission system were hit.

In turn, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, called the current situation critical. According to him, more than seven million subscribers were left without electricity.

Recent explosions

On November 15, it became known about the explosions that occurred in a number of regions and cities of Ukraine. It was reported that they thundered, in particular, in the Odessa, Sumy, Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Krivoy Rog, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr and Rivne. Prior to that, an air alert was announced throughout the republic.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the first explosions occurred at about 4 p.m. Moscow time. Pictures taken in the city began to circulate online, showing smoke rising from buildings.

Connection with first strikes

Shurygin drew attention to the fact that the latest Russian missile strikes on the infrastructure of Ukraine, which were carried out on November 15, are reminiscent in scale of the first strikes that Russia began to carry out after the appointment of Sergei Surovikin as commander of the troops in the special operation zone.

They became known on October 10. In particular, in the morning, explosions were reported in different parts of Kyiv, including Volodymyrska Street, where the building of the Security Service of Ukraine is located. Information about this was confirmed by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko. He also clarified that the strikes were carried out on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv. Later, footage of a cruise missile strike on a pedestrian bridge in the city, better known as the “Klitschko Bridge,” appeared on the Internet.

Because of the shelling of Kyiv, the authorities of the Ukrainian capital decided to cancel classes in local schools. At the same time, it is specified that even distance learning was stopped.