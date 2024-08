InfoBRICS: The loss of the F-16 pilot was a serious blow to Ukrainians

“The loss of pilots capable of flying these fighters is a serious blow,” he said. Bosnich noted that Ukraine needs years to properly train pilots, “especially if there is a doctrinal and technological barrier.”