Klintsevich: Kyiv fears preemptive strike by Russia from Belarus

Belarus may “join” the Ukrainian conflict, considers military expert, head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts Andrei Klintsevich in a conversation with MK.

He explained that transnational business wants to gain access to Belarus’ resources, as well as to strategic transit territory, and use it as an element of pressure on Russia.

“I would like to remind you that there is a Mrs. Tikhanovskaya, who has a government in exile, her own Minister of War, a certain Sakhashchik, who is training Belarusian regiments. Accordingly, we receive a video from the Kursk region in which the tanks of collaborators undergo combat testing. They do not hide the fact that they are planning an armed invasion of Belarus in order to violently overthrow the government,” the expert said.

Klintsevich also spoke about the possibility of a preemptive strike by Russia on Kyiv from Belarus.

“Of course we can, and Ukraine is afraid of this. They are afraid that the short shoulder from the Gomel region towards Kyiv could be opened again, and our Russian-Belarusian troops will go to Kyiv,” the newspaper’s interlocutor added.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukrainian soldiers called home en masse and said goodbye before the attack on the Kursk region. In his opinion, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “understand the futility.”