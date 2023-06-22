Military expert Dandykin: Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost 3-4 brigades out of 9

Military expert Vasily Dandykin estimated the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) since the start of the counteroffensive. His words are reported by the newspaper “News”.

Dandykin recalled the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, at a meeting with graduates of military universities on June 21, said that enemy forces had lost 245 tanks and 678 armored vehicles. According to the expert, these are three or four full-fledged brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of nine assembled for the counteroffensive. “This is a very large loss of Ukrainian forces. Not critical – there are still reserves – but very large, ”he stressed.

The expert noted that no one expected such losses. “And Zelensky himself, who knows how to lie, said that this is not Hollywood and everything is complicated here,” he added.

In particular, the problems for the Ukrainian forces arose in the south, where everything stalled, and in the north, where the Russian military began to advance. According to him, there are already tactical successes in the area of ​​Marinka and Seversk. “The enemy needs to think about how to repel the attack with existing forces, or transfer reserves there from the south,” the expert concluded.

On June 16, Vladimir Putin reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles of various classes during the counteroffensive. The head of state also said that Ukraine has no success in any of the areas.