The withdrawal of troops from the right bank of the Dnieper is a most complicated operation that requires the command to carry out a whole range of measures, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“Of course, it’s not easy. As a rule, cover forces are allocated to cover the retreat. The classic withdrawal operation was in 1941 during the evacuation of the Odessa defensive region, when General Erich von Manstein went to the Crimea. The units that covered were the last to leave. We also had the experience of withdrawing the entire 58th Army from Afghanistan. The last, as you remember, was the army commander. This is a lot of hard work. Where necessary, a fire defeat is inflicted if the enemy behaves accordingly. After all, not only people are leaving, but also equipment. Such maneuvers require the management of columns, the work of the commandant’s offices, the military police, and the work of engineering services. It is necessary to ensure the secrecy of movements, to preserve personnel and equipment, ”the expert explained.

According to him, in the absence of the ability to take out ammunition and equipment, they are shot back and destroyed. When retreating, you need to conduct reconnaissance with drones, put up minefields so that the enemy cannot immediately break in somewhere.

On November 11, Russian troops in the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction carried out a maneuver to prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, the Ministry of Defense said. As noted in the department, the troops operate “in strict accordance with the approved plan.”

The day before, the commander of the joint group of Russian troops, Sergei Surovikin, reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about problems with the supply of troops on the right bank of the Dnieper due to constant shelling and crossings. Against the background of the threat to the inhabitants of the city and the danger of isolation of the Russian group in Kherson, it was decided to organize defense on the left bank of the Dnieper.

“For us, the life and health of Russian servicemen are always a priority. We must also take into account the threat to the civilian population. Make sure all civilians who want to can leave. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper River, ”the head of the Defense Ministry ordered. Surovikin promised that the maneuver would be carried out “as soon as possible.”

