The founding act on cooperation between Russia and NATO has long been violated by the North Atlantic Alliance, so recognizing it as invalid will not change anything. On July 11, Izvestia was informed about this by a military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

The day before, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that it is time for NATO to recognize the act of cooperation with Russia as invalid and establish permanent military bases near its borders.

“NATO has long violated the 1997 Founding Act. It was said there that it was impossible to place permanent significant contingents on each other’s border. These bases have long been in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland. They say that these are not permanent bases, that they change them every six months. They say that the battalions are not significant, that the Founding Act does not say what size the contingents should be. Significant is a relative concept. Such verbal tightrope walking is underway, ”the expert said.

Earlier, on July 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO’s new military plans include bringing 300,000 troops in Europe to a state of high alert. This will also affect military personnel on the water and in the air.

In turn, the expert Litovkin said that the grand words of the alliance will not be confirmed in reality. In his opinion, the organization will not be able to raise such a large army.