Military expenses, Graziano and the 900sqm super apartment

These days there is a lot of discussion about “European army“, especially after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The pact stipulated with the Born requires all member countries to increase military spending until the 2% of GDP. The European Defense is not there yet, but on the other hand – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – from 6 November 2018 we have the general Claudio Graziano at the head of the EU military committee. TO Brusselsjust for the accommodation, it cost the Defense 13 thousand euros per month, about 150,000 a year for three and a half years. She lives in an elegant building on three levels plus one raised, with terrace and garden, approx 900 square meters according to local sources, in the exclusive complex that many call “Square des billionaires“.

At the Defence – the Fact continues – there was then the minister M5S Elizabeth Trenta and they say that the staff. Graziano would have asked more than 40 peoplethey gave him 26 between officers, non-commissioned officers and graduatessome, however, already inside the EUMC offices. They pay for the househave substantial allowances but Brussels is expensive and whoever has children does not put money aside. Years ago, however, these staffs were much more consistent. Graziano now it is about to become president of Fincantieriseveral colleagues call him “BadoglioWith all that that means, it has a certain hold over some of the military leaders who will decide on future armaments.

