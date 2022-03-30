Military expenses, we go to the count in Parliament. Crisis in the middle of the war

The question of military spending risks dropping the government in the midst of war in Ukraine. The positions of Dragons and of With you remain diametrically opposed and irreconcilable after the hard confrontation yesterday to Palazzo Chigi. The M5s intends to vote no to the provision to increase the 2% of GDP expenditure on military armaments, respecting the agreements made with the Born. Self With you – reads on Repubblica – decided to maintain his position, asking to renounce an international commitment assumed by Italy, then Mario Draghi will ask the majority of “counting oneself in Parliament“. The premier also has the President of the Republic on his side Sergio Mattarella. Maximum harmony between the two on the subject. In fact, it is the promise of a in or out.

This is the announcement of one potential trust – continues Repubblica – capable of redesigning the current national unity team. And of split the Movementwho will have to decide whether to vote against the executive in full international crisis, or to listen to the reasons of the moderate wing led by Luigi Di Maio. A hardness that the former premier he did not expect. “The prime minister has not made a step forward – he vents at the end of the conversation with his men most trusted by him – but I have not taken a step back. locations remain distant. Not even on the Def has yielded “.

