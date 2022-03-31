Military expenses, Giuseppe Conte live on Instagram: “We don’t leave the majority but we want respect from everyone”

White shirt, sleeves pulled up and Instagram direct. No its not Matteo Renzi but a Giuseppe Conte in great shape. The leader of the 5 Star Movement intervenes on social media to “clarify the issue of military spending”. A couple of hours after the end of the premier’s speech Mario Draghi at the headquarters of the international press. The former premier raises the tone and takes it out on opponents, allies and the media.

“We have been accused of wanting a government crisis and of making Italy lose credibility at the international level. Very serious accusations.” pentastellato leader it is imperative to say that “no, we don’t want a crisis. All political forces must stop accusing us of wanting a government crisis every time we put a serious issue on the table. I will no longer accept it – and he assures us – we want to contribute without exploitation. And we want respect from all political forces. “The live broadcast by the former premier was promptly calibrated on the words of Draghi pronounced shortly before.





“Today President Draghi said that the deadline for 2% of military spending can be discussed. If that deadline can be discussed, let’s discuss it. What is an adequate curve to support compliance with NATO compliance?” With you who also uses Instagram direct for settle the scores with those who accuse him from the ranks of the allies dem. “We have been allies with the Democratic Party for some time, but reading in the newspapers that we would be irresponsible” on the issue of military spending “and that, indeed, we would have undermined Italy’s credibility, no, that’s not how it works”, says Conte. “To think that whether this verification of military spending is instrumental is beyond any logic. It means not knowing that for us there are military investments, but always within a reasoned framework, justifying the fact that money is taken away from other items “.

Then the former premier resorts to words from the old-fashioned 5 Star Movement: “The mainstream wants to crush me and the movement, they want to force us to remain silent, but they have made a big mistake. They will never silence us.” Conte claims the five budget deviations made under his last government and inflames the virtual audience by promising “war” on austerity and hyperliberism. Ukraine sees only a single solution: the peace. “We need a peaceful solution that recognizes Ukraine’s right to self-determination. I have been accused of being pro-Persian. I have never made choices in favor of Russia and against the Italian interest. We immediately condemned the aggression of Ukraine. Why, then? Because politics is played dirty. Because they take advantage of the access to the mass media ”, he concluded.

Conte talking to Mattarella, we support the government

A phone call yesterday and a meeting today after the fibrillation of the majority for the line of the M5s on arms costs. Giuseppe Conte goes up to the Quirinale in the middle of the afternoon for an interview with Sergio Mattarella, after the vote of confidence on the Ukraine. An interview that at Colle they define “informative”, as usually happens between the President and the leaders of political parties, and carried out “in a relaxed and constructive atmosphere”.

The line that Conte refers to at the end of the meeting at the Quirinale is in support of the government: “the M5s raises political questions, we have shown responsibility in the most difficult period of the pandemic, in the interest of the country. The M5s wants to continue to support the government, but we are not giving up on expressing our concerns, “Conte said as soon as he left the Colle. Then the pentastellato leader reiterates his concern for “a situation of great suffering in the country. The country is suffering and we, who have political responsibilities, must immediately build an intervention system not to be postponed, because action will be taken later. and more the suffering could reverberate on families and businesses that cannot pay their bills “. As for the war in Ukraine, Conte reported that “we have also thought a lot about the conflict that is still continuing, hoping that Italy can make a contribution towards a peaceful solution”.

In recent days, many had attributed to Mattarella’s moral suasion the line of mediation carried out by the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini, thanks to which the distinctions of the M5s have returned, but it is known that the Colle never officially confirms these initiatives. And today there is a very specific rumor about the genesis of the meeting: the Head of State would have summoned the M5s leader for a clarification on the line of the Movement which involves the country’s international commitments in the two fundamental alliances: NATO and the EU. But this rumor is not endorsed by the Colle and also by the Movement it is explained that yesterday there would have been a phone call during which the President and M5s leader would have agreed to meet face to face today for a further study.

In the records remain the vote of confidence of the M5s in government on the Ukraine and the statements of support for the executive by Conte. Of course, the concern of a large part of the majority also remains, starting with the Democratic Party, on the stability of the Movement, and there remain the requests to return to the issue of 2% of defense expenses when the Def. But the Def will see the light not before next week, the times for new mediations are still possible.

