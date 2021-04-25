Military expenditure Korona does not seem to have contributed to the increase in military spending, Sipri estimates

Expenditure as a share of GDP jumped as economies contracted due to the pandemic. In China, the historic growth pipeline continues, but the U.S. lead is still huge.

World total military spending increased by 2.6 per cent last year from the previous year, says the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Siprin recent report. Measured in monetary terms, the United States and China, by far the largest contributors to their military power, still account for more than half of the world’s total military spending.

Military spending increased despite the fact that the corona pandemic caused a clear downturn in the economy in most countries. As the global economy contracted, the average share of military spending in global gross domestic product (GDP) rose from 2.2 to 2.4 percent, Sipri estimates.

Siprin researcher Diego Lopes da Silvan it can be said with some certainty that the corona did not have a significant impact on global military spending, at least during the first year of the pandemic.

According to the institute, a similar increase in the share of military expenditure in GDP has not been experienced since the 2009 financial crisis. However, Sipri’s statistics reveal that the corresponding share of global GDP in 2011 was exactly the same (2.4 per cent) as last year.

Economies the contraction and increase in military spending was also reflected last year in the military alliance NATO, where now 12 member states have already reached the target of increasing military spending to 2% of GDP.

According to Lopes da Silva, in many cases it was probably more about the negative impact of the corona pandemic on the economy than about a conscious effort to achieve the goal.

In NATO and the world’s leading military power, the United States saw military spending rise 4.4 percent year-on-year, the third consecutive year of strong growth after several years of contractions. Military spending in the United States is not yet at the same level as it was 10 years ago, even though the country accounts for nearly 40 percent of all military spending in the world.

Investigator Alexandra Marksteinerin according to, the increase in U.S. military spending in recent years is explained by, among other things, a strong investment in research and development, major equipment purchases, and the renewal of a nuclear arsenal.

In China military spending has not been reduced, according to Siber, but the growth pipeline has continued for a record 26 years. However, achieving a U.S. lead is not yet in sight, although in ten years, China’s military spending is estimated to have risen by nearly 80 percent.

Siber estimates that China’s military spending is currently about a third of that of the United States. Admittedly, the institute marks all its chapters on China in square brackets to indicate that the data are uncertain.

Unlike most other countries, China’s economy, which eventually survived the corona pandemic, was growing quite a bit last year as well. As a result, the share of military spending in GDP there does not appear to have increased, although spending itself clearly increased.

Behind the United States and China, India, Russia and Britain are in the top five in world military equipment, all three with clearly smaller shares than the former.

Russian Sipri points out that although the country’s military spending rose sharply from 2019, it was still almost seven percent lower last year than previously budgeted.