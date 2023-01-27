Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

A major offensive in the Ukraine war is expected in the spring. After the announcement of the tank deliveries, experts change their assessments. But an end to the war does not seem in sight.

Moscow/Kyiv – “The big battle is coming this spring, or even earlier.” This is one of the assessments of Vitaly, a sergeant major from Mariupol, to the Guardians. Despite strong attacks, the fronts are currently rather deadlocked. But they seem to be heating up, especially since the announcement of tank deliveries. There is fighting in Bakhmut and Zaporizhia. Kyiv is repeatedly the target of attacks on the infrastructure.

Sooner or later, one party will take the first step and end the impasse, states the Guardians. A major offensive in the coming months is likely. What are the concrete assessments for spring?

Major offensive in spring? Ukrainian military speaks of the most intense phase in the Ukraine war

No matter where the offensive starts, it will probably be the most intense phase in the Ukraine war, Vitaly estimates Guardians situation one. Breaking through fixed positions is a big risk for both parties. “If we only had six tanks and the artillery to cover them, we would break through their lines right here and really finish them off,” Vitaly said of the current situation in Zaporizhia.

A destroyed house in Hlewacha. Russia is increasingly launching attacks against Ukraine. © Roman Hrytsyna/dpa

The tank deliveries to some NATO countries are also viewed by the western side as a clear change in the war in Ukraine. “If everything goes quickly, the Ukrainians can use the tanks at the front in two to three months,” says security expert Claudia Major ZDF. This would allow them to break through Russian lines and, at best, recapture territory. US Chief of Staff Mark Milley holds opposite political a “significant tactical or even operational offensive operation” for “very, very likely”. However, it depends on the delivery and training on the equipment.

Oleksiy Melnyk, co-director of foreign relations in Kyiv, expects that Ukraine will “prepare the battlefield for possible operations in different directions and then strike where conditions are most favorable.”

War in Ukraine: Melnyk sees advantage on Russian side

It is not clear whether the Russian side is also upgrading. However, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, has been put directly in charge of Ukraine’s operations in what many analysts see as a harbinger of a major offensive in the Ukraine war, he said Guardians. “Currently, troop movements indicate that an offensive is apparently being prepared in the Luhansk area,” says security expert Claudia Major.

The greatest danger in a long war, however, remains that Russia “can afford to throw huge numbers of people into battle and suffer enormous casualties without this having any social consequences,” Melnyk said Guardians.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

And an ongoing war is expected of him. “The war will probably last a long time. Of course, like everyone else, I hope for an end, but if there are negotiations at the end of this year, then we can all consider ourselves lucky,” prophesied ex-Bundeswehr General Klaus Naumann in an interview with Merkur.de. The tank deliveries are still being discussed in Germany and described by a Bundeswehr expert as an “escalation step with symbolic power”. (chd)