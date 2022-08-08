Military exercises | USS Kearsarge departs from Helsinki – HS shows a live broadcast of the ship’s departure

The joint military exercises of the Finnish and US navies continue in the northern Baltic Sea and off Hanko. HS transmits IS’s live broadcast from the port of Hernesaari.

of the United States The navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge will leave Helsinki on Monday. The 250-meter ship that arrived in front of Hernesaari on Friday will probably continue its journey on Monday morning after ten o’clock.

HS transmits Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the ship’s departure. You can watch the broadcast from the beginning of this story.

After her visit to the port of Helsinki, USS Kearsarge will continue towards the northern Baltic Sea and the coast of Hanko, where US ships and marines will train with the Navy until August 19.

“The goal of the exercise is to develop the cooperation and compatibility of the Finnish and US navies and marines, as well as Finland’s ability to provide host country support,” Puolustusvoimat says in its press release.

The USS Kearsarge has, among other things, several helicopters and smaller landing craft on board, and in addition to the ship’s crew, there are about 2,000 marines and navy soldiers on board.

There will be no public presentations on the ship, and a temporary no-fly zone will be established in the dock area for the duration of the visit. However, the public can see the ship in Hernesaari harbor.