Military exercises | US Abrams main battle tanks train in Niinisalo

Maavoimat trains in Niinisalo, Kankaanpää, together with NATO allies.

Army will train in Kankaanpää’s Niinisalo for another week together with Finland’s new NATO allies. On Thursday, a media day of the exercise was organized, where the media could get to know the exercise on the spot.

The exercise called Arrow 23, which started on May Day and ends on May 14, gathers a total of about 2,200 people to the Pohjankanka shooting and training area.

The mechanized exercise involves people from several units of the Defense Forces, in addition to which troops from the ground forces of Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and the United States participate in the exercise.

There are approximately 850 international troops participating in the exercise. In addition, assault tanks and American Abrams battle tanks will also arrive for the exercise from abroad.

Finnish soldier in Niinisalo.

See also 'Lula' completes a cabinet marked by female representation and ideological diversity A US Abrams main battle tank was involved in the exercise.