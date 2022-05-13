Military exercises Three US warships to train in the Baltic Sea next week

Three US warships are involved in exercises aimed at improving the interoperability of partner countries.

Navy began a series of military exercises on Friday, which will also see U.S. warships next week.

The Navy is engaged in maritime security, situational awareness and distribution, as well as offshore combat missions and firefighting. The internship will continue until the end of next week.

What makes the exercise particularly interesting is that next week, for a while, there will also be three larger warships in the United States, which are not very often seen in the Baltic Sea.

The largest is the 257-meter landing support vessel USS Kearsarge, which is practically like a smaller-scale aircraft carrier. It can carry a variety of helicopters and vertical take-off planes on the deck, but also a variety of landing craft.

The second largest is the USS Gunston Hall, a 190-meter landing vessel. The third is the Arleigh Burke-class missile fighter USS Gravely.

These ships are part of the Navy’s so-called Passex training. It means joint training when warships from different states operate in the same sea area. This can be done on a short schedule. Their goal is to develop interoperability and become familiar with practices.

Two Swedish warships are also participating in the same Passex exercise.

In the southwest In military exercises, the Coast Brigade trains in the Kotka and Hamina regions and fires with coastal artillery and anti-aircraft missiles from the Hanko area.

The Uusimaa Brigade, on the other hand, conducts coastal combat exercises in the Syndalen area in Hanko and in the Archipelago Sea. The troops travel on NH90 helicopters as well as boats. Coastal forces and boats from the Swedish Navy’s Amphibious Regiment 1 will also take part in the exercises.

The coastal fleet is engaged in maritime security and co-operation with the authorities at sea south of Åland. The Finnish Border Guard and the Navy also train together.

According to the Navy, the training will develop readiness and interoperability with various authorities and partner countries, as well as improve the Defense Forces’ ability to control and safeguard territorial integrity. The exercises are led by the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Jori Harju.