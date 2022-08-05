Military exercises | The US Navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is arriving in Helsinki

There are 2,000 soldiers on board the 257-meter ship of the US Navy.

of the United States The navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge arrives today for a visit to Helsinki’s Hernesaari.

There will be no public presentations on the ship, and a temporary no-fly zone will be established in the dock area for the duration of the visit. Flying airplanes and drones in the no-fly zone is prohibited.

According to the Navy’s release, the Kearsarge is a 257-meter vessel belonging to the Wasp class, which carries, among other things, helicopters and smaller landing craft.

In addition, approximately 2,000 US Marines and Navy personnel are involved.

USS Kearsarge will stay in Hernesaari harbor until Monday, after which it will continue its journey to train in the northern Baltic Sea and the Hanko region together with the Navy. The war exercises will last until August 19, and the ships USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall will also participate from the United States, as well as parts of the Marine Corps.

From the Navy, troops and ships from the Naval Staff, the Uusimaa Brigade, the Coastal Brigade and the Coastal Navy will participate in the exercises.

The exercise causes increased movement of surface vessels and flight operations cause aircraft noise in the Hankoniemi and Upinniemi area on all days, the Navy’s press release says.