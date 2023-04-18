Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Military exercises | The United States is moving heavy tanks through Estonia to Finland for a military exercise

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in World Europe
0


The United States is preparing for the Arrow 23 military exercise by moving equipment to Finland.

of the United States the army is moving its equipment from Estonia to Finland this week to prepare for the Arrow 23 military exercise later this year, in which the United States will also participate. The matter was announced on Monday by the United States Embassy of Estonia.

The equipment is moved through Estonia and from Tallinn by ship to Helsinki.

According to the embassy, ​​the rapid transfer of equipment “demonstrates the US government’s commitment to its NATO allies and the capability of the US military.” The goal of the United States is to help strengthen the defense of NATO’s eastern countries.

“I look forward to showing our readiness, lethality and firepower in the Baltic countries and in Finland,” said the lieutenant colonel currently on command in Lithuania Jay Ireland.

Among other things, Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles are traveling to Finland. Among other things Ilta-Sanom wagons arrived in Helsinki on Tuesday.

