Military exercises The main war exercise will be held in late spring despite the coronavirus

Conscripts have had 127 new coronavirus infections in April.

Defense Forces plans to hold a major war exercise in late spring, despite the aggravated coronavirus epidemic.

The main war exercise is held every two years and practices the co-operation of different branches of defense, ie land, air and naval forces.

Initially, the Defense Forces planned to hold a major international military exercise in connection with the main war exercise, which was named Arctic Lock.

The coronavirus situation complicated Arctic Lock’s arrangements, so it received exceptional publicity the international exercise had to be canceled as early as the fall.

Finland however, Swedish troops are coming to the main war exercise. Defense Forces newsletter According to Ruotuväki co-operation with Swedish forces is one of the priorities of the main war exercise. The Swedes take part in a large part of the exercises.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the main war exercise to be held at the end of May and the beginning of June will be carried out in three sub-exercises across Finland.

The largest sub-exercise is the Northern Forest of the Army, which is held in Rovajärvi, Sodankylä and Kittilä. It involves 7,000 people, 2,000 of whom are reservists.

The second part of the exercise is the Navy’s Ritva, where the exercise is mainly focused on the coast of Uusimaa and the Archipelago Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

The third sub-exercise is the Air Force Air Tactics Flight Exercise, which involves more than 30 aircraft. They operate from the bases in Rovaniemi, Rissala, Oulunsalo, Tikkakoski and Pirkkala.

In addition to the main war drill, the Finnish Defense Forces will hold smaller drills in the spring, such as a mechanized troop drill in Niinisalo and an air defense drill in Lohtaja.

Defense Forces reportthat, depending on the coronavirus situation, changes to the spring military exercise program are possible.

A total of 639 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the Defense Forces last year and this year. Of these, there have been 616 conscripts and 23 full-time members.

Conscripts have found 127 new infections this month by last Thursday night.

In April, the Karelian Brigade (30), the Land Warfare School (29), the Coastal Fleet (29) and the Pori Brigade (24) had the highest number of infections.

The most recent spread of the coronavirus is the Coastal Fleet, which has found 17 viral infections between Monday and Thursday this week.