Military exercises | South Korea and the United States started military exercises, North Korea tested cruise missiles

The exercises are the biggest in five years. According to the researcher, they already show the change in the United States’ North Korea policy.

South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years on Monday as North Korea said it had tested two submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

“Two cruise missiles accurately hit their intended targets in the sea,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA assured.

According to North Korea, the purpose of the test was to make sure that the country is able to use its nuclear deterrent from different locations. Strictly speaking, UN sanctions do not prohibit North Korea from testing cruise missiles, but references to a nuclear weapon would naturally not be allowed.

According to military observers, despite Monday’s test, it is very uncertain whether North Korea has a decent capability to use submarines to launch missiles.

by a professor at Ewha University in South Korea Park Won-gon’s according to North Korean state media images, it appears that the missile or missiles were fired while the submarine was above the surface.

“In that case, shooting from a submarine doesn’t really make sense, because you can’t do it inconspicuously. Even if North Korea says they use weapons in a certain way, it’s a different matter whether what they say has credibility,” Park reflected.

Read more: Seoul mayor: South Korea should develop its own nuclear weapon

of South Korea and the US joint military exercise is scheduled to last ten days. According to the researcher, the military exercise named Freedom’s Shield shows a change in the United States’ North Korea policy.

Although the official position of the United States and South Korea is still that North Korea must give up its nuclear weapons before negotiations on lifting sanctions can begin, the researcher believes that the United States has already accepted that North Korea will never do so.

“The Freedom Shield will be very different, both quantitatively and qualitatively, compared to the exercises of the past years,” believed the researcher of the World Institute for North Korea Studies think tank An Chan-il.

A retired South Korean general Chun In-bum’s according to North Korea is likely to use the new, larger exercise as a reason to invest even more aggressively in its prohibited weapons program.

“Various missile tests and even a nuclear test can be expected. The intimidation will continue, which should not be a surprise,” predicts the former general.