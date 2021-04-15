Military exercises Russia will restrict traffic in the Black Sea due to military exercises throughout the summer, Ukraine protests

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Russia’s actions are hostile and part of a hybrid war.

Ukraine the Foreign Ministry urges Russia to withdraw its announcement of traffic restrictions in the Black Sea. Russia, according to the ministry, has announced restrictions in and around the Kerch Strait leading to the Azov Sea from next week until August due to naval exercises. The newspaper tells about it Kommersant.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs bulletin according to, Russia is constantly trying to “seize from Ukraine its sovereign rights as a coastal state” by imposing traffic on the Black Sea to the Azov Sea and back.

The new Crimean bridge built by Russia crosses the Kerch Strait and Russia has previously relied on the safety of the bridge in its restrictive measures.

According to the ministry, Russia’s actions show that “it has no intention of ending its hostile actions against Ukraine through military and hybrid methods.” At the same time, the ministry assures that Ukraine will continue its shipping as if Russia’s demands had never been made.

Russian The Black Sea Fleet, headquartered in Crimea, began on Wednesday naval exercises, which also involves vessels from the Caspian fleet. These came to the Black Sea side on Tuesday and Wednesday via the Volgan-Don Canal.

Meanwhile, two U.S. missile fighters sailed from the Bosphorus to the Black Sea side. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, this is a “routine sailing”.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu earlier that the ongoing military exercises near the Ukrainian borders had been completed within two weeks. However, the Navy’s announcement that the exercises will continue throughout the summer says another

Ukraine and Russia took together In the Kerch Strait in November 2018, when a convoy of three ships of the Ukrainian Navy was en route from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia seized the ships and arrested 24 sailors. President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainians at the time of intending to blow up a new bridge across the strait. The bridge connects Russia with its 2014 from Ukraine to conquer the Crimean peninsula.