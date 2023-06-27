Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Military exercises | Russia is flying fighter exercises over the Baltic Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign countries|Military exercises

The main goal of the exercise is to test the readiness of the flight crew to perform combat and special missions as planned, the Russian Ministry of Defense says.

Russian The Ministry of Defense said early Tuesday morning that it will conduct tactical fighter exercises over the Baltic Sea, the aim of which is to test capabilities for combat and special missions. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

“The main goal of the exercise is to test the readiness of the flight crew to perform combat and special missions as planned,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry says that in addition to testing capabilities, the crews of the fighters participating in the exercise are “on a 24/7 combat readiness” as they guard the airspace of Russia’s Kaliningrad.

