Military exercises | Russia is flying fighter exercises over the Baltic Sea

Russian The Ministry of Defense said early Tuesday morning that it will conduct tactical fighter exercises over the Baltic Sea, the aim of which is to test capabilities for combat and special missions. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The ministry says that in addition to testing capabilities, the crews of the fighters participating in the exercise are “on a 24/7 combat readiness” as they guard the airspace of Russia’s Kaliningrad.