Military exercises | President Niinistö wanted to know how to attack the enemy

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö inspected the Army’s main military exercise in Nurme on Tuesday.

Grassland

“Attention!”

“Mr. President of the Republic, Captain White currentthe chief trainer of the reservist jaeger company for this exercise.”

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistön the inspection of the positions of the third jaeger company began on Tuesday with a notification to the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces.

The main military exercise of the Army was underway Box 22, which involves as many as 8,000 soldiers, of which about 2,000 are reservists.

From the cold was a few degrees. The frosty raven forest shone silver, like sugar-coated. The forest was dim as in November, but Nurmes nature looked its best.

Captain Juha Valkovirta explained to the commander-in-chief the general situation of the exercise regarding the third company.

“This team was established in terms of leaders on Friday in Kajaani, and the unit’s crew started the Kontio exercise on Friday,” Valkovirta said.

“On Monday, defense and delay preparations were made. Now let’s prepare for battle with the task of wearing down and slowing down the enemy and delaying during this day. After that, we will leave to prepare for the offensive mission during the rest of the week.”

The main military exercise of the Army in Nurme on Tuesday.

The third a company commander’s captain Jani Hautala the battle idea was to stop the enemy’s front with one team, after which losses would be inflicted on the enemy in such a way that the other jaeger team would attack the enemy from its side.

“The battles will continue in the delay center with the battle of two jaeger teams”, captain Hautala explained to Niinistö.

“Why does the other team hook and produce losses? That way?”, pointed Niinistö.

Hautala pointed in the direction.

“It’s going to bang soon!” nodded Niinistö.

Tuesday was the media day of the Kontio exercise. It meant that in addition to the soldiers, there was a swarm of curious reporters and cameramen in yellow vests.

Maavoimat had warned to dress warmly because “the training area gets cold quickly”. It’s an ancient truth, a bit like “it’s always cold at the shooting range”.

The Kontio exercise is mainly organized at the Sotinpuro shooting and training area, which is located on Metsähallitus land in Nurmekse. The extent of the area is more than 7,500 hectares.

In the Sotinpuro training area, you can carry out heavy-duty shootings related to the training of troops during the war, as well as combat exercises and training of the troops.

According to the Defense Forces, combat and shooting are practiced there with, for example, various infantry weapons as well as artillery and anti-aircraft weapons.

Normally, the main user of the Sotinpuro training area is the Air Force. Other users include the Kainuu Brigade, the Army School and the North Karelia Border Guard.

“I have there is a really motivated group here. It’s nice to be with them,” praised the 23-year-old leader of the jaeger company’s third team, the lieutenant Karelian.

The Karelian team was repelling the enemy’s vanguard along the forest road. He had about 30 fighters at his disposal. In addition, an anti-tank patrol and snipers were subordinated to him.

How did you feel about the order to repeat practice?

“When I got a letter from the mailbox, I was going to practice with a very positive attitude. The first thing I thought was that it would be nice to see old friends after a long time. And yes, I really liked this job,” says Karjalainen.

“In any case, this is so different from what civilian life is. I’ve studied, and I’m happy to take a change from time to time.”

The Karelian became thoughtful for a moment when he was asked about the current world situation.

“Yes, it is quite interesting. You can see that you can never be too sure. Before 2014, it seemed that war could no longer break out in Europe, but now there is a completely different idea,” he says.

“Yes, even in this crowd, you can see that maybe that’s why they are more motivated.”

Katariina Rasanen, 23, from Oulu.

As many as 8,000 soldiers take part in the Kontio 22 exercise, of which around 2,000 are reservists.

See also National defence: Back to conscription? Sauli Niinistö observes the exercises.

Kontio exercise in the third company there was also a swindler Petteri Luokkala. In civilian life, Luokkala, who runs an engineering office, works as a reservist trainer.

Increasing the number of reservists as trainers is being talked about more and more in the Defense Forces.

For example, 48-year-old Luokkala has been a committed trainer in the National Defense Training Association since his military service in 1993. He said that he was in refresher exercises an average of five times a year.

Luokkala has a background as a non-commissioned officer in fire control, and he trains fire leaders.

“I ask and give advice. If I notice that something is going wrong, I direct. It’s not about me running the show. I try to be in the background as much as possible,” Luokkala said.

He praised the fire leaders participating in the exercise as “extremely good and well motivated”.

“If you really didn’t like this, and this was a tar fight, then you wouldn’t do this. This is based on voluntariness.”

At least the commander-in-chief seemed to be satisfied with what he saw on Tuesday in the forests of Nurme. This is what can be concluded from the feedback he gave at the press conference:

“Yes, there was a serious crowd there. The operation was very quick and efficient and clearly expert.”