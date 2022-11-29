Military exercises | President Niinistö believes that the Russian attack affected the atmosphere of the military exercise: “The people are serious”

The President of the Republic inspected the Army’s main military exercise in Nurme. He described the activities of the participants in the exercise as prompt and expert.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö inspected the Kontio 22 military exercise on Tuesday in North Karelia. He described the activities of the participants in the exercise as prompt and expert.

The president estimates that Russia’s attack on Ukraine can be seen in the atmosphere in addition to the increase in defense budgets.

“Especially the observation of the regular staff who followed the refresher exercises has been that the people are serious. I must say that my own observation is of the same type. The situation is taken seriously,” Niinistö said.

“Finland and Finns have always taken their security seriously.”

Container 22 is the main military exercise of the Finnish Army, which will take place in North Karelia on November 25 -2. december A total of approximately 8,000 soldiers, of which approximately 2,000 are reservists, will participate in the exercise, which will be held mainly on the west side of Nurme.

Troops from the Kainuu Brigade, the Pori Brigade, the Karelia Brigade and the Armored Brigade, as well as some other troops, will participate in the exercise.

The exercise is led by the commander of the Kainuu brigade Manu Tuominen. There are no foreign troops involved.

A military exercise in connection with this, the president also met with media. He said that he sees no obstacle to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers could be trained in Finland.

“There has been a discussion about it when Finland has handed over armaments and weapon systems. Of course, for them, training here could be very appropriate.”

Niinistö thought that Russia will continue to destroy infrastructure and make living conditions difficult in Ukraine, that is, its attacks against civilians.

The president reflected that the general climate of opinion in Finland is now serious due to the Russian attack.

“But I don’t think there will be anxiety. We have no reason for that.”

Regarding the crisis winter that is about to begin, the president praised the Finns’ already visible ability to stretch, for example in terms of saving energy. The grid company Fingrid has told Finns in both October and November have reduced their electricity consumption.

“Already it can be seen that the message has been taken very seriously. Yes, we will get through this,” Niinistö said.