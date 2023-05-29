Military exercises | One of Europe’s largest air war exercises begins – Finland in the lead

Up to 3,000 soldiers will participate in the exercise.

Today the Arctic Challenge Exercise begins, which is one of the biggest aviation exercises of the year in Europe.

The exercise is the sixth ACE flight exercise jointly hosted by the Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian air forces.

The management responsibility for the exercise is this year in Finland. The director of the exercise is the Air Force operations chief colonel Henrik Elo. The deputy leaders of the exercise are colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström of the Swedish Air Force and a colonel Andreas Johansen of the Norwegian Air Force.

About 3,000 soldiers and about 150 aircraft from the armed forces of 14 different countries participate in the multinational exercise.

Host countries in addition, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and the United States are participating in the exercise. NATO participates in the exercise with AWACS command center planes.

From the Finnish Air Force, 12 F/A-18 Hornet multirole fighters and liaison and transport aircraft are participating in the exercise.

The exercises last until Friday next week. The flight operations area is located mainly in the northern parts of Finland, Norway and Sweden.