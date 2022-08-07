Military exercises | Helicopters, transport planes and 2,000 soldiers – HS visited the USS Kearsarge in Helsinki’s Hernesaari

HS visited the USS Kearsarge in Helsinki’s Hernesaari on Sunday. Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) was also present at the media event.

Helsinki In Hernesaari, a US Marine examines a black car with diplomatic license plates.

No one has access to the landing craft USS Kearsarge, which arrived in Helsinki on Friday. However, many people had gathered on Hernesaari, filming the landing craft with cell phones under the watchful eye of the Finnish military police.

When boarding the ship, there were rows of US soldiers on both sides of the landing bridge.

The USS Kearsarge is entered via the landing bridge.

On Sunday, journalists were rotated on board. On the deck were high-ranking people from both Finland and the United States.

Speaking to reporters, the good-natured defense minister Antti Kaikkonen (kesk) stated in his speech that he was grateful to the United States for the swift ratification of Finland’s NATO membership and said that Finland is deepening defense cooperation with the best possible partner.

According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Finland can trust its allies and the allies can trust Finland.

“We can trust our allies and our allies can trust us,” Kaikkonen said.

The foreign minister was also present at the event Pekka Haavisto (green).

Landing craft a line of American soldiers is waiting inside. The ship has plenty of military equipment, such as utility task vehicles (UTVs) that run on diesel and are designed for off-road conditions.

The vessel has Osprey transport aircraft on deck that can carry UTVs. The ship can accommodate up to 26 helicopters, among which there are fifty different types of helicopters, such as Sea Knight, Sea Stallion and Super Cobra helicopters.

The UH-1Y Venom is a twin-engine, medium utility helicopter.

When you get inside the landing craft, there are plenty of military vehicles, including the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), which can perform various tactical and logistical support tasks.

The United States Marine Corps uses Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) created for off-road conditions.

A US Navy soldier circulates supplies through two floors to the ship’s deck. Only there did you really understand how huge a ship the more than 250-meter USS Kearsarge really is. It feels like standing on land, and not on the deck of a ship floating in the sea.

Inside the ship, the journalists did not have much time to get to know the military equipment in depth, but soon they moved to the deck of the landing craft, where the journalists could ask questions to the soldiers before the press conference and get to know the equipment on deck.

Captain Lucas Leonhardt welcomed the journalists warmly and said that he was enjoying himself in Finland.

The US Navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge presented its equipment to the press. Captain Lucas Leonhardt demonstrated the AV-8B Harrier.

Leonhardt was excited that the bilateral relations between Finland and the United States are deepening.

“Finland is a strong partner,” he said.

Other crew members had also been selected for media interviews on the ship’s deck. Sergeant Tyler Thompson introduced helicopters on the ship’s deck.

The US Navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge presented its equipment to the press. Pictured is an MH-60S Seahawk.

When you try to talk politics with a few soldiers, they politely decline.

Started as US ambassador to Finland this year Douglas Hickey said on the deck of the USS Kearsarge that the United States wants to thank Finland for the fact that the Baltic Sea is now safer than before thanks to Finland’s contribution.

In the photo, Douglas Hickey (right), Antti Kaikkonen, Pekka Haavisto, Jori Harju and Andrew T. Priddy.

“The United States is more committed to NATO than ever before, and with the membership of Finland and Sweden, NATO will become a stronger organization,” Hickey told reporters.

Naval Commander Rear Admiral Jori Harju said that the defense of Finland will continue to be the responsibility of Finns, but we also need friends.

Merivoimat exercises in the northern Baltic Sea with USS Kearsarge from 8 to 19. August. The Air Force participates in training activities with Hornet fighters.

“Similar military exercises usually take six months to plan, but this exercise was planned in a month,” Deputy Commander Andrew T. Priddy The US Navy said.

Minister of Defense According to Antti Kaikkonen, tensions have increased in Europe, but it is calm on Finland’s eastern border.

“Russia has withdrawn troops from the Finnish border.”

According to Kaikkonen, Finland will continue military cooperation with its allies, of which he mentioned the United States, the Nordic countries, Great Britain, Germany and France.

“In the fall, a meeting will be held with the defense ministers of the Nordic countries, where we will think about cooperation patterns, keeping in mind that all five Nordic countries will be NATO countries in the future,” Kaikkonen said.