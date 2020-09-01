Military exercises Belarusian Army Practices Destruction of “Armed Forces” at its Western Border – War Exercise Revealed

No Result
Belarusian Army Practices Destruction of "Armed Forces" at its Western Border – War Exercise Revealed

September 1, 2020
Authoritative President Lukashenko has ordered half of the country’s army into combat readiness.

Belarus the ground and air forces practiced on monday the destruction of an “armed force” on their borders with poland and lithuania. The military exercise also involved the country’s artillery.

An army video released of the exercise shows, among other things, the firing of cannons and tanks.

Belarus apparently began its military exercises on its western borders as early as mid-August.

In Belarus has been turbulent since the August 9 presidential election. The authoritarian president of the country Alexander Lukashenko won the election, but the opposition and Western countries suspect the election was fraudulent. Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, is said to have won the election with an 80 percent vote.

On Friday, August 28, Lukashenko said he ordered half of the country’s army to combat readiness, reports Belta’s state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko’s case is a response to threats that he says have come from the West.

“[Sotilasliitto] NATO has taken action right on our borders. What am I supposed to do? ” Lukashenko said according to Belta.

On Monday The Baltic countries declared sanctions on Belarus.

The countries impose an entry ban on, among others, President Lukashenko, his son and a number of ministers and officials.

.

