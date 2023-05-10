Military exercise | US special forces train in Finland

More than a thousand people participate in the Southern Griffin 23 exercise of the Uti Jääkäririkmenti. The exercise can be seen and heard in Southern Finland

I cried The Southern Griffin 23 special forces war exercise led by the Jaeger Regiment begins today in Southern Finland. In addition to Finns, soldiers from the United States and Europe will participate in the exercise.

According to the Swedish Army, the aim of the exercise is to develop cooperation between special forces and special forces aviation with various authorities and international partners.

The exercise includes helicopters, transport and surveillance aircraft, as well as boat equipment from Finland, France and the United States

Training troops the activity can be seen in the land, sea and air areas of Southern Finland. Especially flight operations and practice ammunition used in training can cause noise nuisance in the training area.

1,150 people will participate in the special forces exercise, which ends on Sunday next week.