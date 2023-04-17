Military exercise | Military training for 26,000 soldiers began in Sweden, with more than a thousand soldiers from Finland

Sweden’s Aurora 23 main war exercise starts in southern Sweden on Monday 17 April. Finnish soldiers will be involved from May 1.

Over a thousand Finnish soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and from the logistics department will participate in a military exercise in Sweden at the beginning of May, Puolustusvoimat says in its press release. The Aurora 23 main war exercise of the Swedish Defense Forces will take place in southern Sweden from April 17 to May 11.

Aurora 23 is the largest exercise organized in Sweden and led by the Swedish Defense Forces in years. About 26,000 soldiers from 14 different countries will participate in it. The training area covers the whole of southern Sweden, including the sea areas.

The Defense Forces participating from Finland is the largest of the international partner countries of the exercise. Finland will participate in the exercise from the 1st to the 11th. May. According to the Defense Forces, participation develops the ability to cooperate and deepens cooperation with Sweden and other partners.

In addition to the soldiers, Swedish civil authorities also participate in the exercise. The exercise is led by a Swedish brigadier general Stefan Andersson.

Defense cooperation between Finland and Sweden has been going on for years, and it includes planning, weapon systems and management. Cooperation and training activities between the Finnish and Swedish defense forces are commonplace in all defense branches.