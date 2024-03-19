Military exercise | A Swiss woman filmed NATO exercise equipment with a drone, was arrested in Finland

According to the Norwegian police, the drone had filmed the personnel participating in the military exercise and the equipment used in the exercise.

Two a foreign woman was arrested in Finland last week at the request of the Norwegian police, because they had flown a drone in a no-fly zone during a NATO military exercise. Norway will tell you about it Police of the Finnmark region and a Norwegian news agency NTB and a Norwegian newspaper VG.

According to NTB, the women are citizens of Switzerland and Germany.

The police say in their announcement that when examining the material of the confiscated drone, it turned out that the device had filmed the personnel participating in the military exercise and the equipment used in the exercise. Another of the arrested, a Swiss woman, was fined 12,000 Norwegian kroner, or about 1,000 euros, for flying the drone.

The case was previously reported in Finland Evening News.

NATO The Nordic Response 24 war exercise took place in the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland from the 3rd to the 14th. March. Around 20,000 soldiers from different countries took part in the combat exercise that took place on land, sea and air.

The incident reported by the Finnmark police was not the only arrest that occurred during the NATO exercise, which was related to the flying of drones in the exercise area.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRKAccording to , the other weekend four Chinese tourists were arrested after they flew a drone in a no-fly zone in northern Norway during a military exercise. According to NRK, the tourists had said they were photographers who, according to their story, did not know about the no-fly zone.

The police confiscated the Chinese's photography equipment, but after questioning and reviewing the footage, all four were released and the equipment returned to them.