Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Military exercise | A Swiss woman filmed NATO exercise equipment with a drone, was arrested in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Military exercise | A Swiss woman filmed NATO exercise equipment with a drone, was arrested in Finland

According to the Norwegian police, the drone had filmed the personnel participating in the military exercise and the equipment used in the exercise.

Two a foreign woman was arrested in Finland last week at the request of the Norwegian police, because they had flown a drone in a no-fly zone during a NATO military exercise. Norway will tell you about it Police of the Finnmark region and a Norwegian news agency NTB and a Norwegian newspaper VG.

According to NTB, the women are citizens of Switzerland and Germany.

The police say in their announcement that when examining the material of the confiscated drone, it turned out that the device had filmed the personnel participating in the military exercise and the equipment used in the exercise. Another of the arrested, a Swiss woman, was fined 12,000 Norwegian kroner, or about 1,000 euros, for flying the drone.

The case was previously reported in Finland Evening News.

NATO The Nordic Response 24 war exercise took place in the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland from the 3rd to the 14th. March. Around 20,000 soldiers from different countries took part in the combat exercise that took place on land, sea and air.

See also  Air transport | The CEO of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing commented on the serious danger situation

The incident reported by the Finnmark police was not the only arrest that occurred during the NATO exercise, which was related to the flying of drones in the exercise area.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRKAccording to , the other weekend four Chinese tourists were arrested after they flew a drone in a no-fly zone in northern Norway during a military exercise. According to NRK, the tourists had said they were photographers who, according to their story, did not know about the no-fly zone.

The police confiscated the Chinese's photography equipment, but after questioning and reviewing the footage, all four were released and the equipment returned to them.

#Military #exercise #Swiss #woman #filmed #NATO #exercise #equipment #drone #arrested #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Solo Leveling:ARISE, pre-registrations open for the game that invites you to level yourself

Solo Leveling:ARISE, pre-registrations open for the game that invites you to level yourself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result