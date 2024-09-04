Underground activist Lebedev reported on towing of equipment towards the plant in Nikolaev

In Nikolaev in southern Ukraine, military equipment was seen being towed towards an armored vehicle plant. This RIA Novosti reported the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

“Our people are constantly recording the movement of military equipment around the city,” he said. According to Lebedev, two armored personnel carriers (APCs) were recently towed toward the plant.

The underground worker said that the armored repair plant continues to operate. Local residents reported that the holes in the walls of the building were covered with tarpaulins, and when the power goes out in Nikolaev, it still burns at the plant.

Earlier, Lebedev said that a strike had been carried out on the location of foreign instructors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krivoy Rog. According to the underground activist, local residents had noticed an “unusual reaction” from officials: the strike was not covered by the media and was dryly commented on by the authorities.