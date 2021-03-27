In Minsk, in front of the opposition rally announced and not coordinated by the authorities, they began to pull together military equipment. Writes about it RIA News…

A column of armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers, water cannons, and paddy wagons moved out from the base of the OMON and internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

On the square next to the residence of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the security forces are already present.

Earlier, on March 26, law enforcement officials in Belarus detained more than 200 people who participated in uncoordinated protests that took place on Thursday, March 25.

In Belarus, protests have been going on for more than six months after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, according to the official results of which Lukashenko received 80 percent of the vote. The protesters demand the resignation of the country’s leadership, the holding of new and fair presidential elections, and the punishment of those responsible for the violence against the demonstrators. The actions of those who disagree with the results are harshly suppressed by law enforcement agencies.