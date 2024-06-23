Military equipment appeared on the streets of Makhachkala and Derbent

Military equipment appeared on the streets of Dagestan. RT reports this in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, armored vehicles were spotted in Derbent and Makhachkala. According to eyewitnesses, in Derbent, military equipment is moving towards the central square of the city, where clashes are taking place.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan, Gayana Garieva, announced the resumption of the shootout in Derbent. In the region, a target was announced for a black Lada Vesta car with local license plates N075UT05.