On the morning of August 30, buses with riot policemen, covered military trucks for transporting personnel and transport vehicles began to be pulled into the center of Minsk. Reported by TASS…

Military equipment and security forces left the base in the Uruchye microdistrict of Minsk. According to the agency, the column was moving at about 7:00 (the time coincides with Moscow time) along Independence Avenue, which leads to the Independence Square and the Government House. It is specified that the Belarusian opposition is planning to hold a large protest action here.

The day before, on August 29, the action “Grand March of Women” was held in Minsk and other cities of Belarus. Women’s actions against violence have been held since August 12, when the security forces last brutally dispersed the rally using special equipment. In total, Belarus has been protesting for three weeks now, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the request of his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko, a reserve of law enforcement officers had been formed in the Russian Federation, which, if necessary, would provide assistance to Minsk. At the same time, it can be used only if the situation in the republic gets out of control.