In Moscow, the last preparations are underway before the Victory Parade – military equipment, parade crews have already arrived, seating of guests has begun, observing a social distance, reports RIA News…

The spectators are seated in the stands across the seat from each other, and are also wearing masks. Among them are veterans of the Great Patriotic War and military operations, Suvorov soldiers and pupils of the Moscow Cadet Corps.

More than 12,000 servicemen will take part in the parade on Red Square to commemorate the 76th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War – a company of drummers and a guard of honor will be the first to march along the cobblestones. Also, over 190 units of military equipment will appear on the square – historical samples of the times of the war (including 10 T-34 tanks) and modern vehicles. The parade will conclude with a flight of 76 helicopters and airplanes, if the weather does not interfere.

It is noted that all participants in the parade from among the military, including those who ensure its holding, were voluntarily vaccinated against coronavirus.