In a period of five days, between July 28 and August 2, at least 28 military recruitment posts were set on fire in Russian cities, including the annexed Crimea region, according to international news agencies. Cases took place mainly in Moscow, Kazan and St. Petersburg.

To the Russian government, those involved would have reported that they were deceived by telephone fraudsters to commit the crime.

The version of some of those investigated, according to the Russian state agency TASS, is that they were victims of criminals, who managed to take money from their accounts and promised to return the amount if they set the stations on fire. The detainees are between 17 and 82 years old.

One of the people captured, who threw a Molotov cocktail at one of the buildings, told authorities that on July 26, he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a central bank official.

The male voice said that her accounts fell into the hands of scammers. Later, she received a call from the “law enforcement bodies” and was told that the fraudster would be sitting in the military enlistment office and that, in order to arrest him, “an incendiary mixture should be thrown on the spot”.

In another situation, a 17-year-old girl alleged that she also set fire to a military enlistment post in Zabaikalsky Krai after being convinced by messages that a Ukrainian spy was inside. Investigations are still ongoing to verify the veracity of the reports.

According to Russian radio svobodathe attempt to set fire to enlistment posts in Russia is now classified as a terrorist act by the government, an action that could lead to a life sentence for the accused.

The attacks come shortly after dictator Vladimir Putin tightened the rules on conscription on July 25, raising the age limit from 27 to 30.

From now on, enlistment takes place electronically, so potential soldiers receive a computer summons to attend one of the stations within 20 days.

Refusal to the call causes severe measures to the citizen. In September last year, Putin signed a package of amendments to the penal code that, among other punishments, establishes prison terms of 5 to 10 years for deserters and those who do not enlist. In addition, families are restricted from receiving government benefits.

With the new law passed by the Russian Lower House, Moscow expects a greater number of recruits dedicated to the War in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, 2022, several recruitment centers have been set on fire in protest against sending soldiers to the country.

Thousands of Russians have already left the country on the run. According to data from the European Border Guard Agency (Frontex), there was a 30% increase in the entry of Russian citizens into countries belonging to the European Union (EU), a number that exceeds 60 thousand people.

One of the mechanisms used by the Ministry of Defense to attract the attention of young Russian citizens is through advertising campaigns. The most recent seeks to exalt masculinity: “Act like a real man”, says one of the phrases found on billboards, shop windows and bus stations.

Another recruiting strategy is salary increases. Moscow City Hall announced on its website a salary of 204,000 rubles (about R$10,000 at current exchange rates) for soldiers who go to Ukraine.