WarGonzo: Russian military engineers lured a Ukrainian tank into a trap

Russian military personnel in the Gorlovka direction of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) lured a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank onto pre-planted mines. This was reported by Telegram– the WarGonzo channel, which published a video of the events.

In the recording, the drone operator watches a Ukrainian tank moving along the road, which at a certain point runs over pre-planted mines, after which an explosion occurs.

The tank was lured into a trap by engineers from the Lavina battalion of the 132nd brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, who had previously calculated the tank’s routes and installed mines in the necessary places, the article says.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that units of the North group of troops in the Volchansk and Liptsov directions of the special military operation had defeated the manpower and equipment of a number of Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades, including Foreign Legion mercenaries, as a result of which the enemy lost up to 95 servicemen in these directions.