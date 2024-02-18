Military Economy | Analyst: There is a completely wrong picture of Russia's military economy – “The tail wags the dog”

Swedish the analyst by Emil Wannheden According to Russia, there is a misconception about the military economy.

Wannheden says that he has followed with concern the use of the word military economy in various contexts.

“My concern about this term is that it leaves such an image that Russia has transitioned to some kind of war economy in the same way that the Soviet Union transitioned during World War II,” Wannheden said at the National Defense University's Russia seminar on Thursday.

This would mean that the entire society would have changed and its activities would have been directed towards the war effort.

“This is not what is really happening in Russia today. When I see comments about the war economy, they rarely define what the war economy is and what it entails.”

Wannheden is an analyst at the Swedish FOI research institute (Totalförsvarets forskningsinstitut), which studies Russia's economy and military spending.

For the war economy there is no universal definition. In Finland, Chief of Military Economics of the Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen has also been upset that concepts used in different countries are mixed up.

Mikko Heiskanen

According to Heiskanen, in Finland the word “military economy” is reserved for use by the Defense Forces. The military economy refers to what the Finnish Defense Forces does in the acquisition and maintenance of military equipment.

In a recent interview with HS, Heiskanen reminded that Finland enters the war economy from a completely different situation than NATO's European reference countries. The Finnish concept of security of supply is not similar elsewhere.

Wannheden reminded that according to a conservative estimate by Sipri, the international peace research institute in Stockholm, the share of Russian defense spending in the gross national product was about four or five percent before the February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Now the corresponding number has only risen to around seven percent.

The aforementioned number can be compared to rough estimates of the numbers of the Soviet Union during the Second World War or the Cold War.

At the beginning of the Second World War, the share of military spending was almost a fifth of the gross national product, and during the war it was well over 50 percent.

At the end of the Cold War in the Soviet Union, the share was around 15 percent.

“Russia could spend more on military spending,” summarizes Wannheden.

The Russians are now considering whether the country should mobilize the economy more than at present because of the war in Ukraine and the strained relations with the West.

“There is a discussion in Russia about what should be done. Is this enough? Should the state do more?” Wannheden said.

“It is interesting that the Russian government and Putin in particular have been very reactive so far.”

Wannheden is surprised that Putin has not been able to formulate any clear plan. Instead, he improvised in front of the situations that came up. The Russian leadership has mainly tried to mitigate the effects of Western sanctions.

“They don't have a clear plan for the future.”

of Wannheden according to Russia now has several views and groups on how the country should mobilize its military economy. Technocrats, optimists, hawks and nostalgics can be distinguished from the groups.

The technocrats want to limit military spending and protect what is left of the market economy. Technorats include people from the financial sector and the central bank, for example.

Optimists believe that Russia can promote economic growth by increasing investments and state intervention in the economy. According to them, Russia can increase its trade with, for example, Asian countries. This group includes, among others, economic researchers.

The hawks want to mobilize the economy by increasing military spending and militarization of the country in general. There are still some nostalgic people in Russia, whose dream is the old Soviet planned economy.

Wannheden estimates that one of Russia's vulnerabilities is that, although it receives some diplomatic and military support from other countries, it does not receive financial aid. Russia has to pay for all its imports.

“China does not give anything to Russia for free. No country actually gives it anything for free. Compare this to Ukraine, which receives a lot of financial support from other countries.”

To win the war, Russia can therefore only rely on its own economy, Wannheden reminds.

Wannheden says that the defense industry is becoming an increasingly important driver of the Russian economy and a source of growth.

It's also prioritized so it gets the best production factors. Even the most talented employees move to the defense industry because it pays good wages. According to Wannheden, the situation resembles the former Soviet Union.

According to him, it seems that Russia is mobilizing its economy now without active decisions, as if by the force of inertia.

The background is that Russia spends more and more money on soldiers, defense veterans and other militarization. A huge military industry has developed in the country, which the state finances from its energy revenues. Just like in the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

It is easy to increase military spending, but it is very difficult to reduce it.

“The tail wags the dog and not the other way around.”