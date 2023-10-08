Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 17:26

Lieutenant Captain Daniele Marino, 27 years old and one of the doctors responsible for treating the Amerigo Vespucci, considered “the most beautiful ship in the world”, was killed in a traffic accident while riding on the back of a motorcycle last afternoon. Saturday, 7, in Caucaia, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, where the vessel is anchored. The episode was confirmed and regretted by the Italian Embassy in Brazil, the Italian Ministry of Defense and the governor of Ceará.

“In this tragic circumstance, from the first moments, the Italian Consulate in Recife, together with the Honorary Consul of Italy in Fortaleza and the Italian Military Attaché of the Italian Embassy in Brasília acted to provide all necessary assistance to the ship’s crew”, said the Italian Embassy in Brazil, in an official statement published on its social networks.

The Italian Ministry of Defense also issued a statement during the early hours of this Sunday, in which it stated that Marino’s death was “tragically” caused by an accident. “The Ship Vespucci and Minister Guido Crosetto express their feelings and their most sincere condolences and remain in an ideal embrace with the family of Lieutenant Daniele Marino”, says the text.

Elmano de Freitas, governor of Ceará, also published a note of condolence about what happened on his social networks: “My condolences to family, friends, shipmates and all the Italian people.”

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) of Ceará, the Civil Police are still investigating the circumstances of the traffic accident, which left two fatal victims, Daniel Marino and the 31-year-old driver.

“On that occasion, the victims were involved in a traffic accident in the town of Garrote. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The garupeiro, of Italian origin, was taken to a hospital, where he died”, informs the ministry.

Teams from the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) and the Forensic Expertise of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) were called in and collected evidence that will support the investigations. The investigation of the case continues with the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia, the Civil Police unit responsible for the incident.

‘The most beautiful ship in the world’

The ship Amerigo Vespucci is considered by many to be the most beautiful ship in the world and docked in Fortaleza last Wednesday, 4th, to promote Italian culture and maritime traditions.

Originally used to offer training activities to students at the Italian Naval Academy and Naval College, the vessel departed Genoa on July 1st and has already visited seven countries: France, Spain, Senegal, Cape Verde, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Built in 1930, the Amerigo Vespucci ship is more than 100 meters long, 21 meters wide and 28 meters high. It is anchored at Pier 106 of the Port of Mucuripe, in Fortaleza, and on Saturday it was the stage for several activities, including open visits to the public.

The vessel will remain in Brazil until the 24th – from the 4th to the 8th, in Fortaleza; and from the 20th to the 24th, in Rio de Janeiro. Then, the tour will continue, which in total encompasses 31 ports in 28 countries on five continents, sailing across three oceans until February 11, 2025.